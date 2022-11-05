Andre Ayew starts personal training in Ghana ahead of 2022 World Cup

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew, has started his personal rigorous training in Ghana ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

The Al Sadd player reportedly returned to Ghana days ago after the Qatari Football League was put on hold for the World Cup which commences later this month.



Since returning to Ghana, Andre Ayew has been working hard to maintain his fitness and prepare for football’s holy grail in Qatar.



The 33-year-old has been training with one of the finest fitness trainers in Ghana, Jordan Amartey, popularly known as Jordan Fitness.



The Black Stars' captain’s training has been mainly on his speed, stamina as well as his shooting accuracy.



The 2022 FIFA World Cup would be Andre Ayew’s 3rd tournament after making his debut appearance in 2010 in South Africa.

As the captain of the side, Andre Ayew is expected to make the final 26-man squad for the tournament and lead the players out of the tunnel at the Mundial.



Ghana is in Group H and would come up against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Watch Andre Ayew’s training session below:







