Andre Ayew tells story of love for football in Ghana

Ghana and Swansea City star, Andre Ayew

Ghana and Swansea City star, Andre Ayew, says Ghanaians like to socialize with their football stars because of the love they have for the game.

Some Ghanaians have touted football as the passion for the nation and often demand the best always from the senior male national team, the Black Stars.



The 31-year-old explains when players put on the Black Stars jersey, they are not just playing for themselves, but the nation; inspiring the younger generation.



“In Ghana, it is very different,” he told Swansea City’s official website, when asked of how it is like to lead the Black Stars.



“You have to understand that people just want to touch you, to have a photograph with you because it means everything to them that they have one of their own succeeding.

“Football is what we Ghanaians love, so it’s normal that hundreds of people surround you because you’re a footballer that’s doing well in Europe. They look up to you, because you’re their pride.



“When we put on that Black Stars shirt, you are not playing for yourself–you are playing for a whole nation because you have to give the younger generation something to dream about and inspire them.



“Maybe it’s a little difficult for people over here to understand, but Ghanaian and African players have a lot of responsibility to inspire kids in our countries.”