Andre Ayew tipped to lead Ghana to AFCON glory

File photo: Andre Dede Ayew

Former Black Stars striker, Prince Tagoe has indicated that Andre Ayew can lead the national team to glory in a major competition like the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana is still chasing a fifth AFCON title after winning in 1963, 1965, 1972 and 1982, and Tagoe believes Ayew is the best person to lead the national team to win it.



Prince Tagoe, in an interview with Nathniel Attoh on Joy Sports Link, stated that he would not be surprised if Andre Ayew leads the Black Stars to win a major title.



“I wouldn’t be surprised if Andre Ayew leads the Black Stars to win a cup.”



Tagoe, who played together with Andre at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, further indicated that the Swansea forward is a strong and dedicated leader who gives his all on the pitch.

“He is a strong leader and very dedicated. He gives his all whenever he is on the pitch and you can see how he motivates the players as well,” he said.



Andre Ayew was appointed captain for Black Stars prior to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. He took over from Asamoah Gyan.



He previously captained the Black Satellites to win the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Egypt.

