Andre Ayew to be named in Ghana’s squad to face Central African Republic

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew is set to be named in Ghana’s squad to face the Central African Republic in the 2023 African Cup of Nations Qualifier.

The Black Stars are scheduled to take on CAR in the 2023 AFCON Qualifier on September 7 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



Despite currently being a free agent and not actively playing, reports suggest that Andre Ayew is set to make his way into Ghana's squad for the crucial match.



The former West Ham player's most recent competitive appearance was in Ghana's game against Madagascar back in June. Subsequently, he was released by Nottingham Forest, his Premier League side, at the conclusion of the 2022/23 season.



Ghana's match against CAR carries significant weight for the country's aspirations to qualify for the 2023 AFCON.

Despite leading the group, the Black Stars must secure at least a draw or victory against CAR to ensure their qualification for the tournament, which is scheduled to be held in Ivory Coast in January 2024.



JNA/KPE