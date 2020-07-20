Sports News

Andre Ayew to think about his future 'when time is right'

Andre Ayew has scored 17 goals in 44 Swansea appearances this season

Andre Ayew says he will think about his future "when the time is right" as he focuses on Swansea City's play-off bid.

Ayew, 30, is Swansea's highest earner and the Championship club may have to let him leave for financial reasons should there be interest this summer.



But Swansea's 17-goal top scorer, who has a year left on his contract, says what is to come for him next season is off the agenda for now.



"At the moment I'm not thinking about that," said forward Ayew.



"I'm just thinking about getting three points (at Reading) on Wednesday and hopefully Hull City winning. That's what I want. I'm not thinking beyond that at all."



Swansea, in seventh, are three points behind sixth-placed Cardiff and will reach the play-offs if they win at Reading and the Bluebirds are beaten at home by relegation-threatened Hull.



Fifth-placed Nottingham Forest have not yet secured their play-off spot after defeat to Barnsley on Sunday, although Swansea would need Stoke to win at the City Ground on the final day and a five-goal swing in goal difference to catch Sabri Lamouchi's team.



Whenever the season ends for Steve Cooper's side - and whichever division they are in - the question of whether Ayew stays will be raised.

The Ghana star has been a key player in 2019-20, but his salary is huge for a club who have been cutting costs since relegation from the Premier League in 2018.



There is a belief at Swansea Ayew should be playing at a higher level - though the former Marseille player has enjoyed his season in the second tier.



Ayew rejoined Swansea from West Ham for a second spell at the club in January 2018, and returned to south Wales again last summer after a season-long loan at Fenerbahce.



When asked if he would like to remain at Swansea next season, Ayew said: "I'm happy here. I love it and I have a great bond with the club and fans.



"When I came back it was after an injury and then we went down. It was a difficult period, but this season I was able to put things back into order and make sure the fans know I'm back.



"I'm happy for that and they're happy with me and that bond is back. I'm a player who needs that feeling around me to give my best.



"Having that from the Swansea fans is very important to me.

"It's something we'll sit down and think about when the time is right, but at the moment I'm thinking of trying to make the play-offs."



Ayew says Swansea must ensure they win on the final day and "afterwards we'll pray".



Hull head for Cardiff having won only once in 19 league games, but could avoid relegation if they triumph in the Welsh capital.



Forest, who are without a win in five matches, need a point against Stoke to reach the play-offs for the first time since 2011.



Speaking before Forest's loss at Barnsley, Ayew said: "I'd prefer to be in Cardiff's position. In football you have three possibilities - win, lose or draw. Cardiff have two possibilities - win or draw - and that position is good for them.



"We know in football when you are playing a team who is fighting for their lives, it's very difficult.



"We have to do our job because if something happens there (Cardiff) and we don't get the three points, we'll be disappointed."

While he has been pleased with his form this season, Ayew says he will "only be really happy" if Swansea finish in the play-offs.



He is one of old heads at the Liberty Stadium alongside the likes of Kyle Naughton and Wayne Routledge, but says more senior professionals would have helped Cooper's youthful squad.



"The quality is there but to get into the Premier League you need quality, young players and experience," Ayew added.



"When you want to win and get to another level, you need experience in your squad.



"Maybe we needed a few more to add to what we have already, but I'm happy with what I've seen.



"The boys have grown quickly and I hope it's not too late for this season.



"We're not going to think about next season, we're going to think about this one because it's still on."

As well as a young squad, Swansea have an inexperienced head coach.



Cooper had spent his career working in academy football and with England's youngsters before taking the Swansea job in June 2019, but Ayew is convinced the 40-year-old is destined for big things.



"I'm impressed by the gaffer and his staff," he said. "They have done a great job and it's not easy when it's your first year and you have a lot of young players around.



"He has quality and you can see we have an identity and style of play.



"It's true we've had ups and downs, but when you have a team with a lot of young players, you can't get everything straightaway.



"His message is coming across well and I'm happy to have met and worked with him. He's got great ideas and he's going to be a big manager in the future."

