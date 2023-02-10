0
Andre Ayew trains with Nottingham Forest ahead of Fulham clash

Andre Dede Ayew Nottingham Forest.jfif Andre Ayew joing Nottingham from Al Sadd

Andre Ayew was spotted at Nottingham Forest's training grounds on Thursday, as the team gears up for their Premier League showdown against Fulham.

The Ghana captain, who made his debut for the club in their narrow 1-0 victory over Leeds United, was focused and determined to make an impact on Saturday's match at Craven Cottage.

Fans and teammates alike were impressed by Ayew's flashes of brilliance during his debut match, and the 33-year-old is expected to earn his first start this weekend.

After terminating his contract with Qatari powerhouse Al Sadd, where he made a name for himself by scoring 22 goals in 39 games and winning a domestic double, Ayew has made a triumphant return to the Premier League through a short-term deal with Nottingham Forest.

Andre Ayew has been a familiar face in the Premier League, having made a name for himself as a versatile and talented forward. He first joined the league in 2015 when he made a move to Swansea City, where he became a fan favourite.

His pace, power, and technical ability made him a threat to any defence, and he quickly became known for his clinical finishing and creative playmaking.

