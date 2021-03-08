Andre Ayew unfazed by penalty taking pressure at Swansea

Swansea City Vice captain, Andre Dede Ayew

Ghana and Swansea City superstar, Andre Dede Ayew insists he is always ready to take on the responsibilities that come with taking penalties in crucial situations.

The Black Stars captain earned the Swans six points in their last two games after netting two important last-minute penalties in the two wins.



Ayew scored the winner against Stoke City in midweek before bagging a brace in the victory over Middlesborough at the Liberty Park on Saturday.



“I’m happy to take the responsibility on my shoulders. I will never shy away from fronting up and facing the pressure situations, so it’s my duty to take penalties at difficult moments,” said the Ghana captain.



“Being the penalty taker is not always rosy, but it’s something I must do for the team."



“I’m not going to give away any secrets on my penalties, but all I want to see is the ball hit the net."

“It was such a late moment in the game, and it was a great relief to see the ball go in.”



It's been exactly a year when Swansea played in front of their fans and Ayew has dedicated the back-to-back wins to the Jack Army.



“The wins this week – it’s all for the fans. We know they are watching from home and can’t be at the stadium, but we know they are smiling after these games,” said Ayew.



“I’m sure they’ve enjoyed this week – sorry we’ve left it late with the winning goals! I’m sure they celebrated even louder at the final whistle because of the lateness of the goals."



“But we want them to know that we are always giving our all for our club. I’m sure they see that in our performances.”