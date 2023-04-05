0
Menu
Sports

Andre Ayew vows to keep fighting after Nottingham Forest's defeat to Leeds United

ANDRE AYEW Noth Nottingham Forest forward, Andre Ayew

Wed, 5 Apr 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Andre Ayew has acknowledged that Nottingham Forest's 2-1 loss to Leeds United on Tuesday in the Premier League was a challenging outcome.

The Ghanaian international's speedy recovery from injury has demonstrated his commitment to the club, and he was given a substitute appearance in the vital match at Elland Road.

Ayew played for 20 minutes, giving his all, but it wasn't enough as Leeds emerged victorious, putting Forest in 17th place in the standings, above the relegation zone on goal difference.

Despite their eight-game winless run, Ayew stated in an Instagram post that they will not stop fighting.

"Difficult result today. We will not give up, we will keep going thanks to the traveling fans good to be back on the pitch," he wrote.

Since his transfer in January, the 33-year-old has made eight appearances for Forest.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha