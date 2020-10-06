Andre Ayew will stay at Swansea City as UK transfer window is still open

Swansea City Vice captain, Andre Dede Ayew

Swansea City gets to keep their star player, Andre Dede Ayew for another season as the international summer transfer window closed on Monday, October, 5.

Ayew Dede Ayew enjoyed a superb year, scoring 18 goals in all competitions, and setting up seven more as he helped Steve Cooper’s side to reach the Championship play-offs last season.



The club's highest top scorer for the 2019/20 season was linked with a move away from the club all summer in the transfer window with reported interest from French giants PSG.



Swansea City manager Steve Cooper was that confident Andre Dede Ayew will stay put at the club prior to the end of the transfer window.

"What I see every day with Andre is a motivated player that's contributed hugely through his own performances and also to the players around him," Cooper said.



"I speak to Andre regularly and I am fairly sure if something was happening he would be honest with me. We just carry on as normal."