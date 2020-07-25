Sports News

Andre Ayew will win AFCON as Black Stars captain - Prince Tagoe

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew

Ghana striker Prince Tagoe is optimistic about Andre Dede Ayew’s chances of leading the Black Stars to win the Africa Cup of Nations as captain.

Ayew was appointed skipper for the National team prior to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, replacing Asamoah Gyan.



The Swansea City man was aiming to become the first captain to win the Cup of Nations trophy since Emmanuel Quarshie led the team to glory in 1982.



Tagoe believes Ayew could be the right man to lift the title with Ghana.



“I wouldn’t be surprised if Andrew Ayew leads the Blackstars to win a Cup,” the former Ghana Premier League top scorer told Joy FM.

“He is a strong leader and very dedicated. He gives his all whenever he is on the pitch and you can see how he motivates the players as well.”



Ghana is still chasing a fifth Cup of Nation title having already won it in 1963, 1965, 1972 and 1982.



The Black Stars painfully lost in the finals of the 1992, 2010 and 2015 editions of the competition.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.