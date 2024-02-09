Andre Ayew wins French league goal of the month

Andre Ayew

Le Havre forward, Andre Ayew's bicycle kick against Lorient has been voted as the Ligue 1 January goal of the month.

Ayew spectacular goal secured Le Havre a precious away point in their three-all stalemate. The goal was his second in the came.



He restored parity a few minutes after coming on before Lorient reclaimed the lead inside stoppage time to make it 3-2.



The former Swansea forward went on to salvage a point for the visitors with an incredible bicycle kick in the 94th minute.



Andre Ayew scored his first goal and his first brace in the same game for Le Havre since joining them on a free transfer in 2023.

The draw means Le Havre maintained their spot in the mid-table as they quest to retain their top-flight status after gaining promotion last season.



