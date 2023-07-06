Andre and I have many more years with Black Stars - Jordan Ayew rules out imminent retirement

Jordan Ayew and Black Stars captain Andre Ayew

Black Stars forward, Jordan Ayew believes, he and his brother, Andre Ayew have a lot to contribute to the national team.

According to the Crystal Palace forward, he and Andre have 'more years' left in their international career and they are looking to enjoy it.



Speaking to GTV Sports Plus, he said playing with his older brother is a dream come true, admitting that it will not last forever but they have some more years to go.



“It’s like a kid’s dream come true. We’ll enjoy it, it’s not going to last forever but we are enjoying it and know that we still have more years,” Jordan said to GTV Sports.



Jordan, 31, made his Black Stars debut in September 2010 and has gone on to play 90 games, scoring 19 goals in his international career.

Whereas Andre, 33, made his debut in August 2007 and has had 114 caps for Ghana, making him the most-capped player in history. Andre has scored 24 goals in his international career.



They have been criticized for supposedly having less impact in Black Stars games as some Ghanaians argue they have passed their primes and thus should bow out for newbies to continue the race.



EE/KPE