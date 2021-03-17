Andy Sinasson part ways with King Faisal

King Faisal coach Andy Sinasson has left the club following the arrival of new coach Kasim Gokyildiz.

The Turkish coach arrived in the country on Wednesday to begin his new job ahead of the second round of the Ghana Premier League.



Happy 98.9FM sources at the club indicate that Andy Sinasson is unhappy about the team’s decision to hire a foreign coach and has decided to part ways with the club.



Sinasson left Kumasi in the early hours of Wednesday without informing officials and management of the Kumasi-based side.

King Faisal is set to announce Kasim Gokyildiz as the new head coaching in the coming days.



Andy Sinasson left King Faisal in the 16th position on the league table with 17 points