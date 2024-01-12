Andy Yiadom available for Reading ahead of Port Vale clash after injury return

Ghana and Reading defender Andy Yiadom

Ghana and Reading defender Andy Yiadom has returned to full fitness ahead of their English League One game against Port Vale.

Yiadom was not in action for Reading during the festive period after picking up knee injury. Having returned to full fitness, he is expected to Port Vale on Saturday, January 13, 2023.



The former Black Stars defender returns with experienced defender Tom McIntyre and others.



"Andy Yiadom has been training with the group, but it was a little bit early for him. The three of them [Yiadom, Smith and Knibbs] will be available for the weekend.

"He [McIntyre] has been training regularly in the last couple of weeks with us and with the Under-21s. Tom is an important player for the team and for the club, so as soon as he was ready we want to go with him. It was my decision to not bring him onto the pitch because we were controlling the game and in the positions he can occupy they were doing a good job, but he’s ready to go."



The Royals, on a run of just one defeat in eight matches, host mid-table Port Vale on Saturday with the hope of moving back out of the relegation zone.