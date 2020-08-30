Sports News

Andy Yiadom captains Reading in friendly defeat to Spurs

Black Stars defender, Andy Yiadom

Black Stars defender, Andy Yiadom wore the captain’s armband for Reading FC on Saturday when they lost 4-1 to Tottenham Hotspur in a pre-season friendly match.

The two teams are preparing for the start of the 2020/2021 football season where they will be participating in the English Championship and the Premier League respectively.



Having been sidelined for quite some time through an injury, a fit-again Andy Yiadom returned to action for Reading yesterday and made a good account for himself.



Unfortunately, his team did not have the men to compete with Tottenham Hotspurs and suffered defeat at the end of the exercise.



The English Premier League club took the lead 7 minutes into the game after Omar Richards put the ball into his own net.

Later in the game, goals from Delle Ali and Steven Bergwijn ensured that Spurs went into the break with a 3-0 lead.



In the second half, Andy Yiadom and his team put up a good fight but only managed to net a consolation goal through a strike from Puscas on the 80th minute. Before that goal though, Eric Lamela had found the net to make it 4 for his team.



Eventually, the pre-season friendly ended 4-1 in favor of Jose Mourinho’s men with Andy Yiadom playing 66 minutes of the game before his place was taken by Hoolsgrove.

