Andy Yiadom features for Reading in 2-0 win against Bristol City

Defender, Andy Yiadom

Ghana international Andy Yiadom played full throttle for Reading FC on Tuesday night when the team defeated Bristol City 2-0 in the English Championship.

After recently making full recovery from his injury, the centre-back has gradually regained his place in the team and is now back in the starting eleven.



In Reading FC’s trip to the Ashton Gate today, Andy Yiadom was named in the starting eleven of the team to help them fight for points in the matchday 29 fixture of the English Championship.



Putting in an impressive performance, the full-back played a key role as his team cruised to a massive 2-0 win against the opponent.

On the matchday, Lucas Joao scored to open the scoring for Reading in the 42nd minute after he was assisted by Michael Olise.



Three minutes later, Michael Morrison also scored to double the lead for Reading FC to seal the three points.