Andy Yiadom fit for AFCON qualifiers after making injury return at Reading

Defender Andy Yiadom

Ghana defender Andy Yiadom has recovered from injury and is set to be available for the AFCON qualifiers against South Africa and Sap Tome next month.

Yiadom picked up an injury in November which ruled him out in the doubleheader qualifiers against Sudan despite being named in the initial squad.



Last night, the right-back made his first appearance of the year for Reading as they suffered a 3-1 defeat to promotion chasers Brentford.



Yiadom was making only his second start of an injury-ravaged campaign, replacing Tom Holmes who has deputized during the absence of the Ghana international.



Yiadom had not played since he suffered a recurring injury in the game against Stoke City on November 7, 2020.



However, he made his presence felt in last night's game adding some threat to the attack and making to timely clearances to prevent Brentford from taking an early lead.

The hosts took the lead after 25 minutes when Lucas Joao converted from the spot.



But Josh DaSilva pulled parity eleven minutes later for the visitors, before putting them ahead in the 86th minute.



Ivan Toney went from creator to scorer, finishing off the game with Brentford's third in the 88th minute.



Compatriot Tariqe Fosu lasted 80 minutes as the Bees extended their unbeaten run to 21 games.