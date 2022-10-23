Andy Yiadom out of Reading's game with Bristol City due to accumulation of cards

Andy Yiadom

Ghana's Andy Yiadom is out of Reading's English Championship clash against Bristol City due to suspension.

Yiadom will miss one match after receiving his fifth caution of the year in Tuesday's loss at Swansea. Sam Hutchinson, Naby Sarr, Liam Moore, Scott Dann, and Femi Azeez are among the players that boss Paul Ince will not count on. Reading may still rely on Baba Rahman, a Ghanaian international who is now physically fit.



Rahman played in the second half of the midweek 3-2 loss at Swansea after completely recovering from a hamstring injury.



Rahman and Yiadom both desire to represent Ghana at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Due to his delayed arrival from Chelsea and subsequent injuries, Baba Rahman has only played in three games this season compared to Andy Yiadom's 13 appearances.



Reading is currently 10th on the league table with 22 points after 15 games. They have lost three last three games in the English Championship.