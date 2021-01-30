Andy Yiadom returns from injury to feature in Reading FC victory against AFC Bournemouth

Andy Yiadom in action for Reading

Ghana defender Andy Yiadom returned from a two-month injury layoff to make a brief appearance for Reading FC in their 3-1 victory against AFC Bournemouth in the Sky Championship on Friday.

Yiadom suffered a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a knee injury.



The 29-year-old last featured for the Royals in the 3-0 loss against Stoke City on November 11, 2020.



He returned to the team’s squad for the encounter against fellow promotion hopefuls AFC Bournemouth at the Madejski Stadium.



Yiadom came on for Thomas Holmes with a minute to end regulation time.

Readings clinched win on the day courtesy goals from Josh Laurent, Tom McIntyre and Lucas Joao.



Junior Stanislas grabbed a consolation for the Cherries in the 85th minute.



The win saw Reading FC consolidate their 4th position with 47 points, while Bournemouth sit 6th with 42 points from 29 matches.