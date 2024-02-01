Angel FM reporter apologizes to Chris Hughton, Ghanaians for insults after Mozambique match

Former Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton

Kofi Owusu Jerry, a sports reporter with Angel Broadcasting Network has issued an unreserved and heartfelt apology to former Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton and Ghanaians who saw the video of him verbally abusing the trainer in Ivory Coast.

In the aftermath of Ghana’s disappointing 2-2 draw, the experienced broadcaster was captured on video venting his spleen at Chris Hughton as he protested the outcome of the game.



Kofi Jerry accused Chris Hughton of making tactical decisions that proved inimical to the success of the Black Stars in the game.



Upon sober reflection, Kofi Owusu Jerry has realized that he went overboard and issued an apology to Chris Hughton, Ghanaians and his employers for what he views to be an unfortunate incident.



“After the game against Mozambique, I was captured on camera using some unpleasant words on Chris Hughton. I have realized that I erred so I want to use this platform to apologise to him and Ghanaians for the video. I want to apologize to my employers and everyone who saw that video. I was overwhelmed with emotions.”



The 2-2 draw with Mozambique on Monday, January 22, 2024 spelt Ghana’s end in the 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars left the tournament, winning none, drawing two and losing one of their three games played in Group B.



A 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in the opening game was followed by 2-2 draws with Egypt and Mozambique in the second and final group matches respectively.



With just two points and a goal deficit, the Black Stars recorded successive group-stage exits from the AFCON, having suffered the same fate in the 2021 edition.



As a result of the disastrous performance in Ivory Coast, Chris Hughton has been sacked by the Ghana Football Association.



