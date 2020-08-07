Sports News

Anger as Premier League snubs Jordan Ayew in Goal of the Season award

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew

Followers of the Premier League are seething with rage after Jordan Ayew’s goal against West Ham was excluded from the list of Goal of the Season nominees.

Ayew danced his way through three defenders before dinking the ball over the West Ham goalkeeper to score a goal which has been described by many as the most outstanding of the just ended PL season.



But in a shortlist released on Friday, Ayew’s goal was conspicuously missing from the nine-man list.



The nominees include Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes, City’s Kevin De Brunye and Son Heung Ming of Tottenham among others.



Ayew’s snub has led to backlash on social media with some football fans questioning the criteria for the selections.



The tweeps argue that Ayew’s goal which won the Crystal Palace Goal of the Season should have made the cut.

Some reckon his goal is better than all the goals which have been nominated.



Below are some tweets





Nine wonder goals ????



Which one gets your vote for @premierleague Goal of the Season?#BeAKing pic.twitter.com/6hxTC1yPBg — Budweiser Football (@budfootball) August 7, 2020

Ayew’s is the goal of the season and it’s not even nominated. Half of these are just average goals. pic.twitter.com/gdOZ39jeca — Adam Cavanagh (@AdamCavo) August 7, 2020

How is jordan ayew vs West ham not in there. Corrupt pic.twitter.com/HX3v6JkPV0 — balls (@_prettyboyharry) August 7, 2020

Where's Jordan Ayew's goal?

It's unwise to be robbing a black dude at this time???? https://t.co/VtqvEVl55y — ???????????????????????? (@prosper_selorm) August 7, 2020

So the Bruno Fernandez and Longstaff goals are better than Ayew’s goal against west Ham ?



Joke pic.twitter.com/wBoAorCB1G — Wo wofa Kojo???? (@kojo_mufasah) August 7, 2020

This list is all wrong. Some of these barely made goal of the month let alone GOTS. So many worldies left out and for what? Bruno should never be on this list, jahanbaksh neither and longstaff out. Tomori, Zaha and Jordan Ayew robbed also. https://t.co/ZrYMm681PX — Lucas (@LucasTheSwan) August 7, 2020

This goal was scored in the 90th minute and was a winning goal. It's up there not just in terms of technique but also relevance.



Jordan Ayew robbed. — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) August 7, 2020

Longstaff’s goal over Ayew’s? Total buffoonery https://t.co/Vd2SZj1mU7 — Dr Ayigbe Borla Bird ????????? (@Mr_Ceyram) August 7, 2020

????????????this your analysis dier is like Jordan Ayew would even be better than Ronaldo if they play in the same team.. I know your G.O.A.T already — derry nate (@derrynate) August 7, 2020

Jordan Ayew’s Boxing Day strike against West Ham should’ve been nominated...robbed! https://t.co/VdM7SjRzVm — Afra-bon Daraja (@dat_boi_kapoor) August 7, 2020

Jordan Ayew's goal didn't make it? Ayew kidding me? https://t.co/IiWX8FTZdG — Larry (@LarryTee_) August 7, 2020

Jordan Ayew doesn't play in the la liga https://t.co/o4JvZouzpN — Uncle Dave (@Okuluman) August 7, 2020

No Jordan Ayew vs West Ham but Bruno Fernandes is in there! Imagine my shock! https://t.co/gu1WwyOKqW — 9 (@F9Txrres) August 7, 2020

