Anger over $25million Black Stars budget

A declaration by the Minister for Youth and Sports that the country will spend $25million dollars on the 2022 Africa Cup and the World Cup has been met with anger by some Ghanaians on social media.

The Minister, at a sports breakfast meeting with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stated that the Black Stars participating in the two tournaments will cost the country a quarter of a million- dollars.



““These campaigns require a substantial amount of investment to be able to execute this mandate, approximately $25 million and government alone cannot shoulder this responsibility at the expense of other sporting disciplines.



“Supporting the Black Stars will enable the government to use the sports budget to support other disciplines especially as we gear towards the Tokyo Olympic Games.



“Historically, the Black Stars have performed well every time corporate Ghana has backed them and it is our hope that you will do same again,” Mustapha Ussif told a gathering of CEOs from corporate Ghana.



President Akufo-Addo said at the meeting that the country can at this particular point pay $10million of the above-stated amount and appealed to corporate bodies to support the team with $15million.

To achieve this, a four-member committee made up of the Minister, his deputy, GFA President Kurt Okraku and former Black Stars defender Samuel Osei Kuffuor has been set up.



On social media, Ghanaians expressed anger of the intention to spend the quoted amount when the country’s football is confronted with a number of challenges.



Do we know of St George’s Park National Football Center in England? That is Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence, Prampram right there. Can Gov’t commit that $10 million to upgrading ... — Benedict Owusu (@KwesiBenedict) April 27, 2021

It's not that we've not thrown money at AFCONs before. It isn't that we've not thrown money at World Cups before. We have. At least, 8 different times.



It's clear when we did well that it wasn't the money. When we didn't do well, the $ was usually a factor.



So why $25m again? pic.twitter.com/WnZOg9yzKG — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) April 26, 2021

$15 million dollars for AFCON 2021, $10million for World Cup qualifiers and two friendly games..... What about our local league? The lower divisions? Grassroots development? Our team doesn’t have the quality to win the AFCON. We shd rather have development plan over 5 or 10 years — Bright Kankam Boadu (@TheOnlyBKB) April 27, 2021

It is our Black stars... they haven’t won anything on over 3 decades.. this AFCON and WORLD CUP won’t change anything.. Please let’s save our money — Cement Slayer (@Bridget_Otoo) April 27, 2021

After the 2021 budget we were told austerity measures have been put in place due to the impact of Covid - 19



Ghanaians were told to stop complaining and buckle up for the rough ride



Then you turn around and tell us that Black stars can have $10mill



The disrespect — The Fundamentals (@KojoNketsia) April 27, 2021

Football people : Government must invest in the league



Journalist : ‘Hoh it is a private business. How much does Government earn from them’ they said.



Government budgets for Blackstars.



Journalists : ‘oh that money can be used to develop the league’ they say



What do we want? pic.twitter.com/ToRItoL94R — de-Graft Äyälä ????‍???????? (@deGraftAyala) April 27, 2021

Bring Back The Love and you've decided to spend $25m which is ₵145m on this Blackstars in Covid, dumsor, schools under trees era.

Pres Nana Addo we didn't vote for u becoz of Blackstars.

This Blackstars can't beat the big guys on the continent wen given $100m each.#SportsCenter — SILVA #YDFM???????????? (@brasilvaGH) April 27, 2021