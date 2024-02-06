Angola arrive home to rousing welcome after quarter-final exit at 2023 AFCON

Angola fans at the airport in Luanda

The Angolan national team were given a hero’s welcome when they arrived back home after their quarter-final exit from the 2023 African Cup of Nations.

Hundreds of Angola fans gathered at the airport in Luanda to welcome their gallant players for making the country proud at the continental showpiece.



The team paraded the capital city of Angola on their return to the nation as they were celebrated by the citizens.



The Black Antelopes were kicked out of the tournament after losing 1-0 to the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



A lone goal from Ademola Lookman denied Angola the opportunity to progress to the semi-finals of the tournament.



Their quarter-final finish is the 3rd time in the history of the tournament [2008, 2010, 2023] and they have never gone past that stage.



The country located on the Atlantic coast of Africa recorded 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 defeat in a total of five matches at the tournament.

Angola started the 2023 AFCON drawing 1-1 with 2019 champions, Algeria. They later earned a 3-2 win over Mauritania before beating Burkina Faso 2-0 to top Group D.



The team led by Pedro Goncalves earned an empathic 3-0 win over Namibia in their Round of 16 encounter.



Watch video below





???????????? LOCURA TOTAL EN ANGOLA CON EL REGRESO DE SU SELECCIÓN!



Luanda salió a las calles para celebrar a un equipo que a pesar de haberse quedado en cuartos de final se metió en el corazón de la gente. Es fútbol y nada mas ????pic.twitter.com/hWbn2My3Ct — Nahuel Lanzón (@nahuelzn) February 4, 2024

It was a party in Luanda as the ???????? Angola national team were given a proper welcome after their campaign ended in the quarter finals.



No hashtags or campaigns needed, if the team plays well the fans will bring the love. ❤️#AFCON2023 pic.twitter.com/BuZKtWwNfr — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) February 5, 2024

JNA/EK\