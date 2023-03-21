0
Angola jet off to Ghana for Black Stars clash

A Photo Of Angola Senior National Team The Palancas Negras of Angola

Tue, 21 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Palancas Negras of Angola have set off from Luanda to Ghana for their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Black Stars.

Angola will play host to the Black Stars at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi for the first leg of their doubleheader with Ghana on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

The Palancas will host the Black Stars for the second-leg encounter at the Luanda Stadium on Monday, March 27, 2023.

The 2010 AFCON hosts are expected to arrive at the Kotoka International Airport on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 6:40 pm before flying to Kumasi where the game will be played.

Angola and Ghana are joint of Group F with four points each, winning one and drawing one after playing two respective games against Madagascar and Central Africa Republic.

Meanwhile, 25 players have reported to the camp of the Black Stars as the team prepares for the game against Angola.

