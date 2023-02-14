0
Angola manager hails Black Stars' new coach Chris Hughton

Tue, 14 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Angola head coach, Pedro Goncalves has spoken highly of Ghana's new manager Chris Hughton.

Although Goncalves admitted that he is yet to meet Hughton in person, he wished the experienced manager well in his new job as Ghana coach.

The 47-year-old, despite hoping that the ex-Tottenham manager does well for Ghana, stated that he has to create trouble for Hughton when Ghana face Angola.

“Well, I have never met him personally. I have never been with him. Sure, we have a chance to cross each other. We haven’t talked to each other before but this is a chance to meet each in the AFCON qualifiers. He is an experienced coach and right now that he is in charge of the Ghana national team, I hope he is going to do a good job but my work right now is to create trouble for him," he said as quoted by footballghana,com.

“Yes, I hope we will have a fair match and then we will see but for now I wish to create trouble for Chris Hughton,” he said.

Chris Hughton's first assignment as Black Stars manager will be a 2024 AFCON qualifier against Angola in March.

The first leg will be played in Ghana on March 20, before the second leg will come off on March 28.

