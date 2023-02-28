Angola target six points against Black Stars in 2023 AFCON qualifiers

A photo of Angola's senior national team

Head coach of Angola's national team, Pedro Goncalves has targeted double victory over the Black Stars of Ghana in the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Black Stars will host Angola on March 23, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi for the first leg before playing as guests to Angola on March 27, 22023.



Pedro Goncalves, despite admitting that the Black Stars are a strong team said that they are still hoping to claim the maximum six points in the encounter.



“Well, I hope we have the strength for six points. We are going to play round three and round four against Ghana. Ghana is one of the best teams in Africa.



“They were at the last World Cup. They represented very well and we saw the power of the Black Stars. Only five African national teams represented the continent and Ghana was there.

“They are one of the best teams. I watched their performance and they are strong, they improved so much at the World Cup. They have a lot of very good players; they have more players abroad," he said as quoted by Ghanasportspage.com.



Both Ghana and Angola have been able to accumulate four points after playing two games each in Group E.



JE/KPE