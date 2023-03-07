1
Angola to arrive in Ghana on March 20 for 2023 AFCON qualifier - Reports

A Photo Of Angola Senior National Team Angola national team

Tue, 7 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Angola national team are said to have scheduled Monday, March 20, 2023, as the arrival date for their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations match against Ghana.

According to reports, head coach Pedro Goncalves is said to have indicated that he will announce his squad for the doubleheader on March 14, six days before their trip to Ghana for the first leg.

Ghana will host the Black Antelopes at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on March 23 before they travel for the second leg four days later.

The Black Stars are tied at the top of Group E with Angola with four points each.

Ghana began their campaign with a 3-0 win over Madagascar before being held to a 1-1 draw against the Central African Republic.

Unlike Ghana, Angola beat the Central African Republic and drew against Madagascar in their second fixture.

EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
