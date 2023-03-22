1
Angolans arrive in Kumasi for AFCON qualifier

Angola Kumasi Airport.png The Angolans during their arrival at the Kumasi International Airport

Wed, 22 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Palancas Negras of Angola have arrived in Kumasi for their African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Black Stars.

They were expected in town earlier today with a scheduled training at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium before the Thursday, March 23, 2023 clash.

A video shared by a Joy News journalist said the team left the Kumasi Airport straight to their hotel.

Under new manager Chris Hughton, Ghana is set to play against Angola in a two-legged qualifier, with the first match scheduled to be held at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday, March 23.

The return leg will be played in Luanda on March 27, and the winner of the two matches will secure a place in the 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, which will be held in Ivory Coast next year.



