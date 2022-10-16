0
Angry Hearts of Oak fans deflate Vincent Odotei Sowah's car tyre after exit from CAF Confederation Cup

Sun, 16 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Some Hearts of Oak fans on Sunday evening went after board member Vincent Odotei Sowah.

The incident which happened after the club’s win against AS Real Bamako ended with the car tire of the Hearts of Oak board member being deflated.

The irate fans took the unlawful path with a protest that they are unhappy with how Vincent Odotei Sowah and other members of the board are handling the club.

Fans are aggrieved about the decision to sack head coach Samuel Boadu after the gaffer led the club to five trophies in just 18 months.

The supporters blame Vincent Odotei Sowah and Alhaji Akambi for the club’s inability to progress to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Despite the 1-0 win against AS Real Bamako today, Hearts of Oak have still crashed out of the tournament on the back of a 3-1 aggregate defeat.

