Angry Hearts of Oak fans in Kumasi threaten to block club from playing Berekum Cheslea match

Hearts Of Oak New Hearts could be relegated on final day of GPL

Thu, 8 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A branch of the supporters’ wing of Accra Hearts of Oak in Kumasi are threatening to prevent the club from playing their crucial Ghana Premier League match against Berekum Chelsea.

A report by Asempa FM indicates that the Chapter 9 branch of the club on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 issued a threat to the club that they will prevent the team’s bus from passing through Kumasi en route to Berekum for the match.

The fans, according to the report will ensure the team's bus is crippled once it gets to Kumasi for the match.

They also warned that if the club flies into Kumasi, they will still activate countermeasures which will prevent the club from getting to Berekum to play the game.

Relegation will be staring Hearts of Oak in the face when they journey to Berekum to take on Chelsea on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Hearts of Oak are currently on a four-game losing streak after their 2-1 loss to Real Tamale United at home on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

Hearts of Oak have lost six, drawn one, and won three of their last 10 league games, including a run of four defeats.

The 21-time league champions occupy 11th position on the table with 44 points, just 3 points above the relegation zone with one game remaining.

They have to avoid defeat on the final day of the season in their away game against Berekum Chelsea on Sunday, June 11, 2023, to escape relegation.

KPE

