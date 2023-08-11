'Angry' social media users vent spleen at Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu for anti-betting comments

Ghanaians on social media have attacked the majority leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu for his comment that sports betting is a job for lazy people.
The Member of Parliament for Suame in an interview with Angel FM said betting does not encourage hard work.
While justifying the Ghana Revenue Authority’s 10% withholding tax on all gaming earnings he believes in hard work and earning what is due an individual through their sweat.
“I don’t believe in betting. I don’t believe in luck. I believe in hard work and sweat to get money. Let’s be serious. As for me, I’m against betting coming into the country. I don’t support it because it doesn’t encourage hard work.”
“As an individual, I don’t engage in the lottery because I don’t believe in that. I don’t believe in luck. Work hard so God will bless it.”
A section of Ghanaians argues that the government should create jobs in order to minimise the youth's interest in making money through betting.
Meanwhile, others descended on the member of Parliament stating that they thought oldmen were full of wisdom.
Checkout some reactions below
Someone should tell them betting is not for the lazy man.. do they know how much money and time you have to invest before you get a win the strategy and tactics you have to read online and the knowledge you have on earth..— Desmond 1892 ???????????? (@_DesDan1892) August 11, 2023
In conclusion it's not a lazy man's job@code_micky
The thief who broke into people's chop boxes at Persco and got suspended which he later changed his name from Lawrence Addae to Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu is today referring to the youth as lazy...... Smh.— Kasoa Sammy Gyamfi (@Owuraku_Dorsty) August 11, 2023
Age has got nothing to do with sense nowadays— Theo_burniton (@TheoBurniton) August 10, 2023
U think we the youth should be slaves to you like the ones u made ur party footsoldiers. I don't blame u. Like the youth r serious and united, like u this old men will see.— Macorny (@AhorluMac) August 11, 2023
Some of them smoked the most contaminated herbs in their youthful days and is manifesting now in their old age.Don’t blame them.— SONOFD’SUN(FCB)???????????? (@Ancestor_jhoe) August 10, 2023
He should start by telling us the jobs they’ve created since being in power.— LK Kesse, CPA, CRISC (@LKKesse) August 10, 2023
We’ll stop if you give us some of the money you’ve stolen sir pic.twitter.com/ErDSflMRib— Don (@Opresii) August 10, 2023
Sometimes some politicians just want to read insult's from kids their children age.— ???????????????? (@Oben_2020) August 10, 2023
Take your time and read the comments, honourable whatever.
It’s the corruptible nature of you politicians, sharing tax payers money among yourselves, that’s making the youth seek ways to survive. Wicked old people ????????????— Walkie ???????????? (@FrancisWalkie) August 10, 2023
Says a thief ???????? u provide job opportunities give someone tswww Hypocrisy… u are the same people taking 10% from their winnings— Khobby Sockhet (@khobby_sockhet) August 10, 2023
