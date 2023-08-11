'Angry' social media users vent spleen at Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu for anti-betting comments

majority leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

Ghanaians on social media have attacked the majority leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu for his comment that sports betting is a job for lazy people.

The Member of Parliament for Suame in an interview with Angel FM said betting does not encourage hard work.



While justifying the Ghana Revenue Authority’s 10% withholding tax on all gaming earnings he believes in hard work and earning what is due an individual through their sweat.



“I don’t believe in betting. I don’t believe in luck. I believe in hard work and sweat to get money. Let’s be serious. As for me, I’m against betting coming into the country. I don’t support it because it doesn’t encourage hard work.”



“As an individual, I don’t engage in the lottery because I don’t believe in that. I don’t believe in luck. Work hard so God will bless it.”



A section of Ghanaians argues that the government should create jobs in order to minimise the youth's interest in making money through betting.



Meanwhile, others descended on the member of Parliament stating that they thought oldmen were full of wisdom.

Checkout some reactions below





Someone should tell them betting is not for the lazy man.. do they know how much money and time you have to invest before you get a win the strategy and tactics you have to read online and the knowledge you have on earth..



In conclusion it's not a lazy man's job@code_micky — Desmond 1892 ???????????? (@_DesDan1892) August 11, 2023

The thief who broke into people's chop boxes at Persco and got suspended which he later changed his name from Lawrence Addae to Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu is today referring to the youth as lazy...... Smh. — Kasoa Sammy Gyamfi (@Owuraku_Dorsty) August 11, 2023

Eh Don u go get case ooo ???????????? — Leo Tettey_Mölę Gonzalez ????????????????‍✈️ (@TetteyMole) August 11, 2023

Age has got nothing to do with sense nowadays — Theo_burniton (@TheoBurniton) August 10, 2023

U think we the youth should be slaves to you like the ones u made ur party footsoldiers. I don't blame u. Like the youth r serious and united, like u this old men will see. — Macorny (@AhorluMac) August 11, 2023

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu. - Suame



I will rate him 2/10.



All his fanatics and the leaders of NPP say when they are coming for him is that he works well in Parliament.



I always say “ Let Then Create A Constituency In Parliament For Him - Parliamentary Constituency”



????‍♂️???? — Ahmed Musah???????? (@Nje_baby) August 10, 2023

Some of them smoked the most contaminated herbs in their youthful days and is manifesting now in their old age.Don’t blame them. — SONOFD’SUN(FCB)???????????? (@Ancestor_jhoe) August 10, 2023

He should start by telling us the jobs they’ve created since being in power. — LK Kesse, CPA, CRISC (@LKKesse) August 10, 2023

We’ll stop if you give us some of the money you’ve stolen sir pic.twitter.com/ErDSflMRib — Don (@Opresii) August 10, 2023

Create jobs. — Danny Legend (@dannylegend10) August 10, 2023

Sometimes some politicians just want to read insult's from kids their children age.



Take your time and read the comments, honourable whatever. — ???????????????? (@Oben_2020) August 10, 2023

It’s the corruptible nature of you politicians, sharing tax payers money among yourselves, that’s making the youth seek ways to survive. Wicked old people ???????????? — Walkie ????‍???????? (@FrancisWalkie) August 10, 2023