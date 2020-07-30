Sports News

Annan Mensah elated with his transfer to Armenian side Urartu Yerevan

Ghanaian defender, Annan Mensah

Ghanaian international, Annan Mensah has expressed his joy after completing his move to Armenian Premier League outfit Yerevan Football Club (FC) ahead of the next football season.

“We are happy to announce that Urartu Football Club has a new signing. The club has signed a contract with 24-year-old defender Annan Mensah”, an official club statement has said on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.



Speaking to the club after making the switch, the center-back says he is happy and will do his best to help the club achieve their goals.



“I am very happy to be in this club. I moved to Urartu to do everything possible to help the team achieve all the goals. I am grateful to the club for the warm attitude. The impressions from the guys from the team are good”, he said.

Annan Mensah added, “Everyone is serious about work, but after training everyone jokes, which ensures a good mood in the team. I am very happy to play in such a team. I hope that with God's help everything will be fine”.



The 24-year old has experience playing in the Armenian Premier League already after excelling at Lori Vanadzor Football Club last season.

