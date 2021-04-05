Annor Walker elated with Great Olympics win over Medeama

Accra Great Olympics coach, Annor Walker

Coach Annor Walker has expressed his satisfaction following Accra Great Olympics' all-important win over Medeama SC in their matchday 18 games.

The Wonder club stunned the Mauve and Yellow by a lone goal with Black Satellites wingback Samuel Ashie Quaye scoring on the 36th minute at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The win has sent the Dade Boys to the top of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League table.



Speaking in a post-match interview after the game, Annor Walker, who is the head coach of the side feels elated with the win and has credited his boys for good work done despite admitting that he anticipated a tough game from his opponents.



"I'm very happy with our win against Medeama," he said.

"Thanks to the Almighty and my players for a good job and also playing to my instructions. Also, my midfielders did really well and showed their class despite coming up against a quality trio of Medeama."



"I'm aware of the threat their attackers can pull at any time but I told my defenders to be careful and make sure they don't give Ahmed Toure any chance."



Accra Great Olympics will now play as guest to Legon Cities in the matchday 19 games this weekend at the Accra Sports Stadium.