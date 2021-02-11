Annor Walker insists Gladson Awako deserves Black Stars call up

Accra Great Olympics captain, Gladson Awako

Accra Great Olympics head coach, Annor Walker has said that his captain Gladson Awako deserves a call up to the Black Stars.

The Accra Great Olympics skipper has been impressive for the two times Ghana Premier League champions in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.



The 2009 U-20 World Cup winner has scored six goals and has already scooped four Man of The Match awards.



However, Walker in an interview said he is not surprised with the performance of the former TP Mazembe star player in the ongoing season.



According to him, Awako’s performance merits him a call up to the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 African Cup of Nations [Afcon] qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome.

“I am stunned with the performance of Gladson Awako,” he told Asempa FM. “He has been magnificent for the club."



“He has been playing according to instructions right from preseason and his commend on the field is unbelievable. When I recommended him to the management and the board, they did not reject my proposal because they knew what he can offer the club."



“For me, Awako merit a call up to Black Stars. He has proven he deserves a call-up and every football fan in the country wants to see Awako play for the Black Stars."



“I will only urge him to continue this performance,” he added.