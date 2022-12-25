1
Annor Walker names Black Galaxies final squad for 2023 CHAN

Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker has named a 25-man squad for the pre-tournament camping in Egypt.

The home-based national team are going on pre-tournament camping in Egypt ahead of next month’s Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) to be staged in Algeria.

Hearts of Oak star Daniel Afriyie Barnie and Ibrahim Danlad of Asante Kotoko headline the list of players selected for the trip.

The team will camp in Egypt for 18 days, playing a series of high profile friendlies before traveling to Algeria for the tournament.

The Black Galaxies are paired with Madagascar, Sudan and Morocco in Group C.

Ghana is returning to the competition after missing the last three editions.

Find the squad below:

Goalkeepers:

Abdulai Iddrisu, Ibrahim Danlad, William Essu

Defenders:

Augustine Randolph, Augustine Agyapong, Dennis Korsah, Benjamin Abaidoo Konadu Yiadom, Henry Ansu, Kojo Addai, Sherif Mohammed, Solomon Adomako

Midfielders:

Razak Kassim, Dominic Nsobila, Gladson Awako, David Abagna, Sylvester Simba

Wingers:

Jonah Attuquaye, Evans Osei Wusu, Bright Adjei, Kwame Otu

Strikers:

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Kofi Kordzi, Razak Yusif, Augustine Boakye

Source: happyghana.com
