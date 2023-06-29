Annor Walker runs away from Samartex after one season

Annor Walker

Samartex 1996 coach Annor Walker has packed his bags and luggage from Samartex amid growing concerns about his future, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The long-term future of the veteran trainer is up in the air after an unflattering campaign last season.



Samartex are believed to be unhappy with his output and have wielded the axe.



The former Great Olympics coach supervised a difficult campaign last term with the side escaping the drop by a whisker.



With one year into his Samartex contract, the club appears unimpressed and have no interest in continuing with him next season, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.



GHANAsoccernet has reported that the experienced gaffer is on his way to Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak.



He aspires to lead them into the upcoming season, aiming to revive the team after their disappointing performance in the previous season, where they narrowly escaped relegation on the final day.

The former Great Olympics boss would bring a wealth of experience to the table, having managed several clubs in Ghana, including Berekum Chelsea.



He also had the opportunity to coach the Black Galaxies at this year's African Nations Championship. His expertise and track record make him a valuable candidate for the top job at Hearts of Oak.



The club concluded the season under caretaker manager David Ocloo, following the dismissals of Samuel Boadu and his replacement Slavko Matic, who faced hostility from fans during training sessions.



Initially, there were reports linking former Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum to the Hearts of Oak job. However, it seems the club's focus has shifted towards Walker, who has also shown interest in the position.



If the negotiations come to fruition, Walker will have the opportunity to make a significant impact on Hearts of Oak and guide them towards a more successful campaign.