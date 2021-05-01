Annor Walker's appointment gives us the confidence to play for him - Gladson Awako

Captain for Accra Great Olympics, Gladson Awako

Veteran coach Annor Walker was handed the Black Stars B job which hitherto was held by former Cameroon assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko.

Captain for Accra Great Olympics, Gladson Awako says that they will do all their possible best to produce results so as to justify that their coach Annor Walker deserves the Black Stars B job.



Awako says that the appointment of their coach has motivated them to do more for the club and for him so that in future when they are handed call ups it will be a deserving one and not because they play for Olympics.



“In a way, it gives us the confidence and motivates us to play for him so people will know he deserves the position”, he told Happy FM.



“We will continue to play for him so in the future if we get a call-up everyone will know that we deserve it not because he is our coach”, he added.

Olympics who have stumbled several times since the second round began will be looking to bounce back against resurgent Liberty Professionals after they huge loss to Ebusua Dwarfs last week.



Veteran coach Annor Walker holds a CAF license A and helped Nania FC beat Kotoko to lift the MTN FA Cup trophy in 2011.



He has in the past coached Berekum Chelsea during their glory days when the team was filled with milk and honey, while also managing the likes of Tudu Mighty Jets and Kpando Hearts of Lions among others.