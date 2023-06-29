4
Annor Walker will not last six months at Hearts of Oak - Charles Taylor

Thu, 29 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Accra Hearts of Oak player, Charles Taylor, has expressed doubts about Annor Walker's suitability as Hearts of Oak head coach, stating that the manager will not last six months at the club.

Walker, who previously coached the Great Olympics, has been linked to the Ghanaian giants following his departure from Samartex amidst concerns about his future.

However, Taylor questions Walker's ability to handle the pressure at Hearts of Oak and suggests that he may not last more than six months in the role.

“Annor Walker can’t contain the pressure at Hearts of Oak. He won’t last even six months."

The Ghana Premier League legend proposed that ex-Hearts coach Samuel Boadu or former Asante Kotoko gaffer Prosper Ogum be considered for the position.

"He can’t coach Hearts of Oak, Togbe should bring Samuel Boadu or Prosper Ogum,” he said.

Hearts of Oak had a difficult season, finishing in 12th place with 46 points.

