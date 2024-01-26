Anopa Bosuo Sports returns with a bang for AFCON 2023

Emmanuel Nana Fosu Appiah

Source: Happy FM

Ghana's No.1 Sports Station, Happy 98.9 FM, is set to change the morning airwaves in Ghana with the return of the popular Anopa Bosuo Sports show during Africa’s biggest football season; AFCON2023.

Premiering Monday, January 15th, 2024, the dawn sports show will air every weekday from 5 am to 6 am. The station's authoritative Happy Morning Show (#Happy HMS) takes over at 6 am to provide the best in socio-economic and current affairs content.



Morning Dew “Anopa Bosuo’’ is Ghana’s first early bird sports show that will update listeners on all the sports action and news they missed the previous night and a follow-up on stories produced by the station's Wamputu Sports and Happy Sports shows the previous day.



“Anopa Bosuo Sports” set to be hosted by Emmanuel Nana Fosu Appiah, also known as De Special One, promises daily updates on AFCON 2023 and the global sports scene, featuring both local and international news. The brand invites all sports enthusiasts, commercial drivers, passengers, traders, and persons who set off from home early to tune in and get the best from the world of sports on Happy 98.9FM.



Timothy Karikari, Director of Broadcasting at Global Media Alliance Broadcasting Company, shared that "Anopa Bosuo Sports" will provide daily insights into the preparations of teams at AFCON2023, exclusive interviews and will be the first to broadcast the gist from the previous night as early as 5am.

He said "It is the Go-To show to begin your day with respect to sports. For persons who need information to take the right decisions in sports before the busy day schedule begins, you can't miss this show". He urged listeners to gear up for an unparalleled sports experience.



Ghana’s first match against Carpe Verde is on Sunday, 14th January,2024. Tune in to Happy FM 98.9 for live commentary and for all the behind-the-scenes drama and news on Anopa Bosuo Sports the next day at 5am. Happy Sports at 9am will provide in-depth analysis and data with sports analysts to consolidate the day whereas Wamputu Sports ends the sports content at 5pm.



Aside Sports, the stations popular shows such as the Happy Morning Show (6am to 9am), Nsem Pii (11am to 1pm) and Epa Hoa Daben (1pm to 5pm) will be produced broadcasted for accordingly.



Tune in to Happy98.9FM for an exciting morning everyday