Another Ghana player Attamah Larweh tests positive for COVID-19 after friendlies

Attamah Larweh was part of Ghana’s team for the friendlies against Mali and Qatar

Ghana defender Joseph Attamah Larweh has become the latest Black Stars player to test positive for the deadly coronavirus disease after their two friendly matches last week, Ghanasoccernet.com can confirm.

The Turkey-based player, who plays for Kayserispor in the top-flight, was part of Ghana’s team for the friendlies against Mali and Qatar during the international break.



Kayserispor have now announced that two of their players tested positive for the disease on their return from international duty and were excluded from their squad that played against Sivasspor.



Insiders have now told Ghanasoccernet Attamah is among the two players to have tested positive and becomes the seventh Black Stars player to have contracted the disease while playing for the national team.



Tests after his return to Kayserispor revealed he was positive and has since been self isolating at home following the discovery, joining a tall list which includes Turkey based Caleb Ekuban.



Several clubs in Europe who had their players play in the two matches for Ghana during the international break are now racing to contact the Ghana FA over the cases while also carrying out their independent tests.



The Black Stars coronavirus cases reached SIX on Sunday after it became clear that Jordan Ayew and Hoffenheim defender Kasim Adams have joined the growing number of players in the Ghana team that had contracted the virus.

Vitoria Guimaraes left-back Gideon Mensah, Spain-based defender Joseph Aidoo and Besiktas midfielder Bernard Mensah as well as Black Stars management committee member Jones Abu Alhassan were confirmed to have contracted the virus during the training camp in Turkey.



The latest revelation will raise serious concerns for the Ghana football authorities who would be in the race to discover the full extent of infections in the team when they played the matches against Mali and Qatar.



Fears over the Black Stars were raised when four players from the Mali side were confirmed to have contracted the virus and it was feared it could be spread to the Ghana national team when they played their West African rivals.



The full extent would be known this weekend when all players would have returned to their club sides where they are likely to face more stringent tests.



It will also give the Ghana FA the idea on how to prepare and protect its players and officials during their upcoming matches in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.