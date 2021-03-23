Another debutant axed from Black Stars team for AFCON qualifier

Fatawu has joined Black Stars B

Abdul Fatawu Ishahaku has been asked to join the Black Stars B team for the international friendly against Uzbekistan.

The 16-year-old was initially named in Ghana’s 29-man squad for the Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and São Tomé e Principe.



Fatawu was the best player at the Africa U20 Cup of Nations and earned himself a place in CK Akonnor’s side.

However Akonnor has backtracked his decision to invite him as he rather joins the Black Stars B team.