Ansgar Knauff seals five year deal with Eintracht Frankfurt

Winger, Ansgar Knauff

Ghanaian-born winger Ansgar Knauff has completed a move to Eintracht Frankfurt sealing a five-year deal with the German outfit.

The forward has been playing for Frankfurt on loan from Borussia Dortmund and his performance has compelled the Eagles to tie him down to a long term contract.



The 21-year-old has spent most of his young career playing in the youth teams of Borussia Dortmund.



Having joined on loan in January 2022, Knauff has contributed significantly to Eintracht Frankfurt scoring one and assisting twice in 24 appearances last season.



He also helped the team to their UEFA Europa League triumph in his first six months.

“Ansgar Knauff is staying in Frankfurt for the long term!



“Eintracht has signed the winger from Borussia Dortmund. The 21-year-old's contract runs until June 30, 2028,” an official club statement from Eintracht Frankfurt said on Friday evening.



