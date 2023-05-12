Ansgar Knauff set to make his loan deal at Eintracht Frankfurt permanent

Ansgar Knauff

Eintracht Frankfurt are reportedly looking to make Ansgar Knauff's loan move permanent.

The loaned player has chosen to remain with the Hessians, according to Sport1. It is no longer possible to go back to the regular club, Borussia Dortmund. The German-born winger's contract with Borussia Dortmund ends in 2024.



Markus Krosche, director of sports, is thus hopeful that both teams can settle on a transfer cost of about five million euros. Recent reports claim that Borussia's owners requested up to $8 million for the quick winger.



The 21-year-old anticipates working at Die Diva vom Main in the years to come, notwithstanding the current lack of operating times. Knauff hopes to establish himself as the club's face under a new coach.

On 20 January 2022, Ansgar Knauff joined Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt on an eighteen-month loan deal.



Ansgar Knauff scored his first goal for Eintracht on 5 March in a 4–1 victory against Hertha BSC.