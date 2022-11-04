Anthony Annan confident Ghana can reach World Cup quarter final again

Ex-Black Stars midfielder, Anthony Annan

Former Black Stars midfielder, Anthony Annan, is confident that the Black Stars can reach the quarter-final at the 2022 World Cup.

Ghana reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup in 2010 where they painfully lost to Uruguay on penalties.



Anthony Annan who was a crucial member of that 2010 side in a recent interview with TV3 revealed that he is confident that the current Black Stars team has what it takes to equal the same feat again.



According to him, the presence of Partey, Kudus and Andre Ayew is enough proof that the Black Stars will have a huge impact at the tournament.



“We basically have a new set of players with knowledge of the task ahead. They have to put up their best to go beyond what we did or reach the same level that we reached in 2010. I hope and believe that they will do it,” Anthony Annan said.



“I can see that they have a good team. Partey is there, Kudus has been doing amazing and all the other players. They have to put their heads together and they have to know that this is the time they have to show themselves to the world that they are able to do anything,” he added.



Anthony Annan scored two goals in over 60 appearances for the Black Stars.





