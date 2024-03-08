Anthony Annan recounts story of playing 2012 AFCON quarter-final days after mother's death

Former Black Stars midfielder Anthony Annan faced arguably the biggest dilemma in his career when he had to choose between playing for Ghana at the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations and leaving camp to mourn his late mother.

Ghana had progressed to the quarter-final of the AFCON and were preparing for their game against Tunisia when news of the tragic passing of his mother reached him.



With Ghana bidding for a semi-final spot and aiming at winning the trophy that had eluded the country for decades, the cherished midfielder decided to stay with his teammates and soldier on in their AFCON mission.



In an interview with Geomends Media, Annan recounted how he received the devastating news which was relayed to him by his pastor over the phone.



"It was a difficult situation. If I can remember, I was with John Paintsil when the call came. It was my pastor. He said he had something to tell me. He said, 'It would be difficult to take, but I need you to be calm.' So immediately he told me (about my mother's death); I started crying then John took the phone from me and I went to my room. I couldn't do anything, so the players came around to comfort me," he said.



According to the former Schalke 04 midfielder, he used to isolate himself after training sessions to be in his thoughts.

He stated that he decided to prioritise representing Ghana and grieving after the tournament since, no matter how difficult it was to accept the tragedy, his mother was no longer alive.



"After training, I used to sit alone on the field and think. It was through the thinking period I decided that although my mum had died, I came to work, and the work was not done. Me leaving won't resurrect her, so I need to play for my country."



Two days after his mother's passing, Anthony Annan featured and played 120 minutes for the Black Stars in a 2-1 win over Tunisia, which sent Ghana to the tournament's semi-finals.



Annan, who was still mourning his mother, said he had mixed feelings after the win.



"We were in the quarter-final and had to play Tunisia in the 2013 AFCON. In the end, we won, and I was happy, but at the same time, I was sad."

Annan's mother, Sophia Sampson, died in Cape Coast following a short illness.



Meanwhile, Ghana lost their semi-final game to Zambia and finished fourth after losing the third-place game against Mali.



EE/EK