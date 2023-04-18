Anthony Joshua gave me $5000 when I met him - Freezy MacBones

Freezy MacBones and Anthony Joshua

UK-based Ghanaian light-heavyweight boxer, Seth Gyimah, popularly known as Freezy MacBones, has opened up about his relationship with former British World Champion, Antony Joshua.

Speaking in a recent interview, the new Ghanaian sensational boxer disclosed that Anthony Joshua was the first to reach out to him although he has always been a big fan of his.



Recounting his first interaction with the British-Nigerian champion, Freezy MacBones stated that it still feels surreal to have Antony Joshua as a friend who continuously checks up on him after every fight.



“I don’t know where he got my number, I was sleeping and he called me on Facetime,” Freezy MacBones said in an interview with GTV.



He added, “I was so shocked it was Antony Joshua. He always checks up on me, even in my first fight he called me and said congratulations, you worked so hard and deserve everything.”



According to him, at the start of the year 2023, Anthony Joshua rewarded him with cash.

“At the beginning of the year, he called me to check up again and said send me your bank account and I said champ, don’t do that, the next day he reminded me again and he sent me $5,000,” Freezy MacBones stated.



Freezy MacBones went viral after he pummelled Darryl Sharp to win their Light Heavyweight bout in the United Kingdom.



The boxer’s life-changing story from being a laborer to becoming a boxer in the United Kingdom has inspired many.



JNA/KPE