Anthony Joshua knocks-out Helenius in seventh round

British heavyweight boxer of Nigerian descent Anthony Joshua [AJ] delivered a stunning knockout blow to Robert Helenius in the seventh round of their match at London's iconic O2 Arena.

Initially cautious in the opening rounds, AJ rallied with a momentous right hook that found its mark on Helenius' jaw, bringing an abrupt end to the Finnish fighter's evening.



The crowd's initial jeers seemed to spur AJ on, as he steadily built his momentum through the bout, leading to the climactic finish.



This victory; Joshua's first stoppage win in over two years, propels him into an anticipated clash with American boxer Deontay Wilder, scheduled for January.



Reflecting on his performance, AJ commented to BBC Radio 5 live, "In this industry, you must stay grounded and recognize the fickle nature of the sport. Tonight, I fulfilled my duty."



When questioned about the potential showdown with Wilder, AJ humorously quipped from the ring, "Is there a doctor here? My back's acting up. I'm determined to elevate the heavyweight division."



Following his knockout triumph, Joshua; his face beaming with emotion, exited the ring to enthusiastic cheers from fans. He even shared a celebratory beer with renowned Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor.

Helenius, who accepted the fight on short notice after Dillian Whyte tested positive in a voluntary drug test, faced a formidable challenge. Despite the setback, he displayed sportsmanship by acknowledging Joshua's victory and leaving the ring under his own power.



With this win, Joshua's record climbs to an impressive 26 victories, 23 of which were achieved through knockouts, against three defeats.



Helenius, representing Finland, now carries a record of five losses in 36 professional matches, demonstrating his resilience even in the face of formidable opponents.



JNA/WA