Anthony Quayson joins Elmina Sharks on loan from Hearts of Oak

Ghana Premier League side, Elmina Sharks have announced the signing of youngster Anthony Quayson on a season-long loan from giants Accra Hearts of Oak SC.
Anthony Quayson joins the Elmina-based club until the end of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.
Since his elevation to the senior team from Auroras (Hearts U-23 side), the 22-year-old has struggled for playing time at the Accra-based club.
Accra Hearts of Oak has now loaned out goalkeeper Richard Baidoo and Anthony Quayson to Karela United and Elmina Sharks ahead of the 2020/21 season.
The 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season will start on November, 13.
Welcome to the family #AnthonyQuayson— ELMINA SHARKS F.C (@ElminaSharks) October 23, 2020
He is joining the Fearsome Sharks family on loan from @HeartsOfOakGH #FearsomeSharks #HomeSweetHome#BringBackTheLove #GPL pic.twitter.com/yZ5y4grKlA
