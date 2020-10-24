0
Anthony Quayson joins Elmina Sharks on loan from Hearts of Oak

Sat, 24 Oct 2020 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League side, Elmina Sharks have announced the signing of youngster Anthony Quayson on a season-long loan from giants Accra Hearts of Oak SC.

Anthony Quayson joins the Elmina-based club until the end of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

Since his elevation to the senior team from Auroras (Hearts U-23 side), the 22-year-old has struggled for playing time at the Accra-based club.

Accra Hearts of Oak has now loaned out goalkeeper Richard Baidoo and Anthony Quayson to Karela United and Elmina Sharks ahead of the 2020/21 season.

The 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season will start on November, 13.

