Antnony Annan calls for support for Black Stars coach CK Akonnor

Black Stars midfielder, Anthony Annan has called on Ghanaians to offer support to Ghana coach, CK Akonnor.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) early this year named Akonnor as the new Ghana coach replacing Kwesi Appiah on a two-year deal.



With the former Asante Kotoko and Dreams FC boss yet to taste a competitive match, Annan, a former Hearts of Oak midfielder wants Ghanaians to support the 45-year-old.



“I don’t really know much about coach CK but I heard he coached some big clubs in Ghana.



“Moreover when I heard about his appointment, I knew Ghanaians saw some qualities in him.



“The authorities cannot appoint just anybody to handle the Black Stars so I think he deserves the post.



“We have to give him all the support he deserves to succeed with the Black Stars as he was a former player and knows the national team.

“Just like we supported Kwesi Appiah when he was appointed, we must do our best to support C K Akonnor as well,” Annan told Akoma FM.



Annan was a member of the Black Stars team that suffered quarterfinal elimination by Uruguay at the 2010 Fifa World Cup in South Africa.



With the 2021 Afcon postponed to January 2022, Akonnor will have his biggest task in the qualifiers delayed.



CK Akonnor happens to be one of the few coaches to handle Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak and AshantiGold SC. He has hand stint with Sekondi Eleven Wise and Dreams FC.



He deputized by David Duncan.

