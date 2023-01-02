0
Antoine Semenyo excited to have scored first goal of 2023 for Bristol City

Antoine Semenyo 1 Ghanaian striker, Antoine Semenyo

Mon, 2 Jan 2023

Ghanaian striker, Antoine Semenyo has expressed joy after scoring the first goal of the year for Bristol City in the English Championship.

The Black Stars forward scored the equalizer for his side in their 1-1 stalemate against Coventry on Tuesday, January 1, 2023.

Speaking after the match, Semenyo expressed delight to have scored the first goal on the first day of the year for his club.

“It definitely feels good, I have not been in the team for the last three games, I came in the last two, I tried to contribute as much as I can in the middle game and I am happy to contribute in what we’ve got,” he said in an interview with Bristol City TV.

The striker bemoaned his side's wasted chances in the game and noted that they should have avoided conceding.

He said, “It’s definitely positive, we just have to be a bit more clinical in the final 3rd but together there’s good cohesion.

“You don’t want to be conceding often and having to react but we have to keep going and we got our equalizer. It was a draw but we got a point,” the Ghanaian stated.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
